US considers retaliation against Houthis for Red Sea attacks

(NewsNation) — The conflict in Israel is now impacting global supply chains as several commercial shipping companies, including oil firms, are rerouting vessels to avoid the Red Sea.

The ships are being sent around Africa rather than taking the shorter journey through the Suez Canal after increasing attacks from Houthi rebels.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin called the attacks “reckless” and said the U.S. is working to “address the issue through an international coalition.”

In Israel, Austin was pushing the country to lower the intensity of its offensive in Gaza, but his visit also came as attacks on commercial vessels by the Iran-backed Houthis were escalating.

U.S. forces in Iraq and Syria have also seen increased attacks, and over the weekend, a U.S. Navy destroyer shot down 14 one-way attack drones from Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen. The drones were shot down with no damage to ships in the area or reported injuries.

Houthi rebels seized Yemen’s capital, Sanaa, in 2014, setting off civil war in the nation. The Houthis control a significant portion of the country, but the Yemeni government in exile is still the recognized power by the international community.

Nearly a dozen major shipping companies have stopped using the Red Sea route due to increased attacks over the last month. Footage from November showed armed men dropping from a helicopter and seizing a cargo ship.

Companies rerouting vessels cite deteriorating conditions and concerns over safety. The shift away from one of the world’s major global shipping routes will impact the flow of oil, grain and consumer goods.

Redirecting hundreds of shipping vessels will be costly, slow the transit of goods and lead to rising prices as longer routes require more fuel.

The Pentagon may be weighing the cost of striking back against the Houthis in Yemen to deter them from impairing international trade and counter the attacks. The Biden administration has been reluctant to respond militarily against the attacks for fear of provoking Iran.

The White House has repeatedly said it does not want to see the conflict between Israel and Hamas widen to a larger regional conflict, but the escalation in attacks on commercial vessels and U.S. troops could force Biden’s hand.

A U.S. Navy official would not confirm the future operation of Navy ships or the positions of deployed units.