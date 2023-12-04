US forces continue to be attacked in Iraq and Syria

(NewsNation) — U.S. forces, as well as commercial ships, continue to face attacks from a range of militias across the Middle East.

In the latest incident, the USS Carney shot down three drones over the Red Sea reportedly headed in the direction of commercial ships.

U.S. Central Command said it would “consider all appropriate responses” to these attacks.

The Pentagon has said armed groups have launched 76 attacks since early October. There have been no U.S. deaths from the attacks as of yet, but there have been dozens of injuries.

Central Command said it believes these attacks are “enabled by Iran.”