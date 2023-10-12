US humanitarian groups gathering supplies for Israel

DORAL, Fla. (NewsNation) — A humanitarian nonprofit in Doral, Florida is collecting supplies to send to Israel amid the ongoing war.

Volunteers at the Global Empowerment Mission (GEM), a disaster relief charity, are busy filling kits with socks, first aid materials and toiletries.

“This kind of work is a double-edged sword; the tragedy and the devastation — whether it’s a hurricane or a wildfire, or a man-made conflict, it’s heartbreaking to see,” said Patrick Lynch of GEM. “But the upshot is the beautiful response from folks who want to do something to make the world a better place.”

GEM is also gathering supplies for Israeli soldiers including sleeping bags, hats and socks.

Israeli defense officials have yet to order a ground invasion of the pummeled territory in Gaza but have been planning for the possibility. The military has called over 300,000 reservists into action in preparation.

Egypt has engaged in intensive talks with Israel and the United States to allow the delivery of aid and fuel through its Rafah crossing point, which remained closed on both sides Thursday. However, Egypt pushed back against proposals to establish corridors out of Gaza, saying an exodus of Palestinians from the enclave would have grave consequences for the Palestinian cause.

The war, which has claimed at least 2,600 lives on both sides, is expected to escalate.