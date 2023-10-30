Allies concerned US is overextending in Ukraine, Israel aid

(NewsNation) — Allies in Europe and Asia have raised concerns the U.S. is overextended in trying to supply military assistance to both Israel and Ukraine.

“I can understand why people have that concern. We were involved in wars in Afghanistan and Iraq for years. The costs were huge. The results of those wars, in the case of Afghanistan, are particularly disappointing,” said Lester Munson, former staff director for the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

According to the Center for Strategic and International Studies, there are two weapons both Israel and Ukraine could use that are in extremely low supply: Javelins and Stingers.

The U.S. has sent about 40% of its inventory of Javelins, a kind of precision anti-tank weapon, to Ukraine, according to the Center for Strategic and International Studies. Stingers, which are a kind of portable air defense missile, are also in extremely low supply.

The U.S. is also moving troops closer to the Middle East to defend against attacks on troops and bases stationed in the region.

“Even though the cost seems high, it is a fraction of what we had been spending in Iraq and Afghanistan previously,” Munson said. “In the grand scheme of things, it’s actually a very reasonable cost for the incredible benefit the U.S. gets on the national security front.”

Meanwhile, Taiwan continues to be threatened by increasing rhetoric and provocations from China.

So far, U.S. officials are standing firm as the Pentagon says it is “very confident” it can continue supporting both Israel and Ukraine with military assistance.