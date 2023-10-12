US readies special forces to aid Israeli hostage rescue

FILE – The USS Gerald R. Ford, arrives in Halifax on Oct. 28, 2022. Within hours of the horrific attack by Hamas, the U.S. began moving warships and aircraft to the region to be ready to provide Israel with whatever it needs to respond.(Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press via AP, File)

WASHINGTON (NewsNation) — The Biden administration is approaching the conflict to help Israel locate American hostages from two angles: providing military and material support to Israel and engaging in diplomatic efforts.

On the military front, Pentagon officials have confirmed that American special operations in Israel are currently working with the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) to plan and strategize for hostage rescue operations.

Additionally, American special forces like SEAL teams or Delta Force in nearby European countries are being placed on high alert, two senior U.S. military officials told The Messenger.

There hasn’t been much recent information regarding the Israeli hostages within Gaza. Biden has confirmed that there are Americans among that group. To bolster support for Israel and act as a deterrent against potential attacks, the U.S. is deploying its newest and most advanced aircraft carrier to the region.

On the diplomatic front, Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Tel Aviv Thursday. His diplomatic security officers, wearing full body armor, accompanied him, indicating the seriousness of the situation, as he’s entering what can be considered a war zone.

Blinken is scheduled to hold meetings with senior Israeli officials, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“We lost 22 Americans, and that number could go up, and probably will. At the same time, we have a number of Americans who remain unaccounted for. We are working very closely with the government of Israel to determine their whereabouts and if they have been taken hostage by Hamas to work to secure their release,” Blinken said.

Blinken emphasized the United States’ strong support for Israel.

He’s also scheduled to meet with American ally King Abdullah of Jordan and the leader of the Palestinian Authority, Mahmoud Abbas, on Friday.

It’s important to note that the Palestinian Authority is not a terrorist organization but a more moderate governing party within the Palestinian territory.

Both leaders have expressed their support for Palestinian civilians and hope for a diplomatic and peaceful resolution to the conflict, distancing themselves from Hamas.

Israel has drafted 300,000 reservists in response to a multi-front Hamas attack from Gaza and is “going on the offensive,” Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, the chief military spokesperson, said Monday.