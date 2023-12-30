US ship shoots down two Houthi missiles in Red Sea

(NewsNation) — A U.S. destroyer ship shot down two missiles fired from Houthi-controlled Yemen at a merchant vessel in the Red Sea, U.S. Central Command announced.

A statement says a container vessel, Maersk Hangzhou, reported they were hit by a missile in the Southern Red Sea. There were no injuries and the vessel is still able to sail.

The USS Gravely and USS Laboon, both Arleigh Burke-class destroyers, responded to the call, and the Gravely shot down two anti-ship ballistic missiles the U.S. says came from Yemen.

The U.S. says it’s the 23rd attack on ships traversing the Red Sea since Nov. 19.

Israel at War

