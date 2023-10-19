Vittert’s War Notes: Will Biden say Iran?

US President Joe Biden speaks to members of the Media during his flight returning from Israel aboard Air Force One, on October 18, 2023. Joe Biden on October 18 delivered full US backing for Israel in person, on a solidarity visit in which he blamed Islamist militants for a deadly rocket strike on a Gaza hospital and announced the resumption of urgent aid to the besieged Palestinian enclave. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP) (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

NewsNation’s Chief Washington Anchor Leland Vittert was a foreign correspondent for four years in Jerusalem. He provides expert analysis and insight into the Israel-Hamas war in the Oct. 19 edition of War Notes.

The news in one line: Will he say Iran?

What presidents don’t say is often more important than what they do. In Israel and in speeches regarding Israel and Hamas over the past ten days, President Joe Biden has gone to great pains to not say “Iran.” Watch tonight in his primetime address as he links Israel and Ukraine many times. He says Putin and Russia, but not Iran and Ayatollah.

Netanyahu reportedly said at the start of the war, “We need to restore deterrence.” It is why his defense chiefs are so clear about what will happen if Hezbollah gets involved. Yet, Biden consistently just says “don’t.” Will we get the second half of that sentence tonight? Don’t…or what? Part of the problem here is former president Obama’s red line that Assad famously crossed by using chemical weapons in Syria. Assad crossed the line; Obama and Biden did nothing. Assad, Iran, Hamas and Hezbollah all remember that.

I was in Israel ready for war the Saturday afternoon that Obama was supposed to announce airstrikes before punting. A senior Israeli military officer was at his base also ready for war. When Obama announced there would be no strikes and the crisis ended, I went for a run. The senior Israeli called and said, “Well we are on our own.” They still feel that way.

Combine the Afghanistan withdrawal and the red line. Biden has zero credibility on the Arab streets that he will take action. As we said before, there must be fear, respect and trust. Iran does not fear Biden. Will he say anything tonight to change that?

Why won’t he lay down any redlines on the hostages? Why isn’t he saying “release them or else?” or “Release them or Iran faces an embargo or other massive sanctions?”

On the flight home, Biden visited the press cabin on Air Force One—something he very rarely does—to take a victory lap. He claimed the trip was a major success because Egypt and Israel would allow in 20 truck loads of aid to the Palestinians: “I came to get something done. I got it done,” Biden said. “Not many people thought I could get this done…And not many people wanted me to be associated with failure.”

Seriously? Terrorists just killed and tortured 1000 innocent civilians and are holding American hostages. But the American president’s big takeaway from the trip is the 20 truckloads of aid that will be likely stolen by those same terrorists? He flew halfway around the world into a warzone to get Palestinians 20 truckloads of aid?

Perhaps this Phil Wegman scoop explains some of Biden’s policies and worldview.

Last night’s comments by Rashida Talib crossed the line from Pro-Palestinian to Pro-Hamas. Her (multiple) Tweets blaming Israel for killing hundreds at the Gaza hospital remain online. In an age where there is such hand-wringing about hate speech and mis/disinformation why is there so little concern for Talib. Every Republican is forced to answer for whatever crazy things Paul Gosar or Donald Trump say. Why aren’t Democrats forced to do the same over Talib’s comments?

The New York Times continues to get pummeled for their screw-ups.

The “hospital strike” reminds me a lot of the 2012 “Muhammed movie.” Like the hospital strike, it was completely made up.

Speaking of the domestic side of this, I am having a very hard time distinguishing between “pro-Palestinian” and “pro-Hamas” marches. If people want to say they are “pro-Palestinian” and “anti-Hamas” why are they marching with signs calling for an eradication of Jews and/or celebrating the Hamas attacks. Why doesn’t anybody ask these people about this?

Are we really supposed to believe that all these people cheering the Hamas attacks couldn’t commit them?

