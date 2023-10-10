What is Hezbollah and why is it another threat to Israel?

(NewsNation) — As Hamas continues to fire missiles and rockets from Gaza, the Israeli government faces another potential conflict on its northern border with the Lebanese Hezbollah.

In recent history, Hezbollah has been among the most dangerous terrorist organizations in the world. It shares with Hamas the goal of wanting to dismantle Israel and harm its people.

According to Arab Media, the terrorist organization praised the operation by Hamas inside Israel.

During Saturday’s surprise attack against Israel, the terror group claimed it was in direct contact with Palestinian resistance leadership, according to Reuters.

“Tensions have been boiling and skirmishes have been erupting,” said Eric Lob, an associate professor of politics and international relations at Florida International University. “There’s already been exchanges between Israel and Hezbollah in the north.”

Historically, Hezbollah has had connections with both Hamas and Islamic Jihad. According to the State Department, the Lebanese terrorist organization has tens of thousands of supporters and members worldwide.

“The question is, is Hezbollah going to get more involved and is it going to open up a front in the north?” said Lob.

Tracy Walder, a former CIA counter-intelligence agent, posed the same question, as she’s familiar with how dangerous this group is.

“We have to remember Hezbollah is responsible for the suicide bombing of our embassy in Beirut back in the ’80s and killing 63 servicemembers,” Walder recalled.

Hezbollah has been responsible for some of the deadliest terror attacks against Americans.

The Shiite group receives financial backing from Iran, and the U.S. estimates that Iran has allocated hundreds of millions of dollars to the group in recent years.

“Hezbollah and Hamas, we think, are probably working together. Hezbollah is typically responsible for attacks in the north and then you have Hezbollah sort of in that southwest and that’s going to be problematic,” Walder explained. “This is going to be really difficult because Israel could be facing attacks from that southwest area and then from the north.”

Hezbollah has boasted about its precision rockets, claiming it can target any part of Israel.