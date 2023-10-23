What role is the United Nations playing in the Israel-Gaza war?

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 18: Sérgio França Danese Permanent Representative of Brazil to the United Nations and President of the Security Council for the month of October speaks during the Security Council meeting on the status of the Palestinians and the current situation in the Middle East at the United Nations Headquarters on October 18, 2023 in New York. The UN Security Council failed to pass the resolution while condemning the attacks by Hamas on Israel. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images)

(NewsNation) — The United Nations can play multiple roles in international conflicts like the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas, ranging from humanitarian efforts to military force, depending on the agency.

Most recently, five United Nations (UN) agencies issued a joint statement calling for a “humanitarian ceasefire” in order to allow “immediate, unrestricted humanitarian access throughout Gaza to allow humanitarian actors to reach civilians in need, save lives and prevent future human suffering.”

These humanitarian agencies, including the World Food Program, are involved in the relief efforts in the Gaza Strip.

Recently, UNICEF — The UN’s Children’s Emergency Fund — helped deliver supplies through the Rafah crossing for 250,000 people over the weekend.

However, these humanitarian agencies have no power to enforce the terms of any ceasefire between Hamas and the Israeli military — that’s the job of the UN’s Security Council.

The Security Council is made up of representatives from 15 countries in total.

There are five permanent members — United States, United Kingdom, Russia, China and France — who always sit on the Security Council. Each member has the power to veto any resolutions passed by the council, including statements of sentiment, economic sanctions or military force.

There are also 10 members who are serving temporary roles that are elected by the full body of countries every few years.

While all 15 members play a role in what the council does, the five countries with veto power are the most powerful because they can prevent the entire council from acting if even one of them disagrees.

For instance, in mid-October, the United States vetoed a resolution proposed by Brazil calling for a “humanitarian pause” in the Israel-Gaza fighting.

Traditionally, the U.S. tends to be more protective of the Israeli position in these Security Council negotiations. But other countries are quick to issue vetoes when their own interests are threatened. For instance, Russia has vetoed resolutions related to the conflict in Ukraine.

As the Security Council continues to meet to discuss the situation in the Middle East, the interests and views of these five permanent members will continue to play the most important role in whatever it decides to do.