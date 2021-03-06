WATCH: Flock of starlings forms into shape of giant bird

COUNTY WESTMEATH, Ireland (NewsNation Now) — A photographer in Ireland captured stunning footage of a flock of birds that formed into the shape of a giant bird.

Colin Hogg said he and a friend had been tracking starlings in the area for several weeks and found the perfect location to film them this week.

He said they were delighted to capture the unique shape in the sky over County Westmeath, after many weeks of boring shots.

Photographer James Crombie tracked the birds was with Hogg. He captured a series of images of the formation.

Crombie spoke NewsNation's Albert Ramon about the swarm of birds, called a murmuration.