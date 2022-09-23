What will it take to end Iranian protests?

(NewsNation) — Pro-government protests have broken out in Iran following a week of pro-democracy protests that erupted when a 22-year-old woman died in custody of the country’s so-called “morality police.”

The pro-government protests appear to be in support of Iran’s morality police, who arrested the 22-year-old woman for not wearing a head covering before her death. Iran’s regime claims the pro-government protests are not their doing.

At least nine people have been killed during protests this week.

Iran “would like (the protests) to end today. They have not had the ability to put them down despite some pretty brutal tactics, so they will go on as long as the Iranian people can hold out,” NewsNation’s Leland Vittert said Friday.

Vittert’s full analysis of the situation in Iran can be viewed in the video above.