(NewsNation) — Joel Rubin, a former Obama Administration official, decried an Iranian national’s assassination attempt on former Trump national security adviser John Bolton as “deplorable.” Still, Rubin, who served as deputy assistant secretary of state, said a diplomatic arrangement with Iran on a nuclear deal is in America’s national security interest.

“We’re not negotiating with an ally here,” Rubin said on NewsNation’s “Morning in America.” “We’re negotiating with a regime, with a country that is an adversary, that is developing an illicit nuclear program and we want to stop it.”

The point of the U.S.’s diplomatic negotiations are to get Iran to curtail its behavior and ensure the country does not get a nuclear weapon, Rubin said.

“At the same time, we can be tough, and we’re showing that,” he added. “The Biden team is showing that Iran’s illicit behavior— threatening American officials, threatening allies in the region in the Middle East — that won’t be tolerated either. One can walk and chew gum at the same time in diplomacy.”

Iranian national Shahram Poursafi, aka Mehdi Rezayi, 45, is currently wanted by the FBI on charges related to the attempt on the life of Bolton, a former Trump administration national security adviser.

Rubin said the “wheels of justice” are turning against Poursafi, and that it will now be impossible for him to leave Iran without being arrested or prosecuted.