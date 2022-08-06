Will Russia agree to a prisoner swap for Brittney Griner?

(NewsNation) — Russia continues talks with the United States over the fate of Brittney Griner, the American basketball player who was recently sentenced to nine years in prison for drug smuggling. The U.S. government has floated the possibility of a prisoner swap.

Jamil Jaffer, founder and executive director of the National Security Institute, joined “NewsNation Prime” to discuss a possible prisoner exchange.

“I do think that there’s an argument for it to take a little bit longer, I think that’s a very real possibility. I think the Russians realize they have us in a tough situation,” Jaffer said.