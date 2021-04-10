☀ April 10: Trump at RNC retreat, step toward vaccinating kids and remembering Prince Philip

Good morning! It’s Saturday, April 10 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️⃣🎤 Trump to headline RNC retreat Saturday
2️⃣ ⚖ Biden creates commission to study potential SCOTUS expansion
3️⃣💉 Pfizer asks FDA for emergency approval to allow kids to get vaccine
4️⃣🚨 Rep. Matt Gaetz faces bipartisan probe by House ethics, citing reports of sexual misconduct
📱 [Trending] this morning
‘I’ll walk if you walk’: Story behind why Prince Philip walked with Harry, William at Princess Diana’s funeral
After news of Prince Philip’s death Friday, many photos and stories from throughout the years quickly resurfaced as the world remembered and mourned him.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 The 2021 Masters Tournament at Augusta National continues.
