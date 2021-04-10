☀ April 10: Trump at RNC retreat, step toward vaccinating kids and remembering Prince Philip

[Your Morning]

Posted: | Updated:
Good morning! It’s Saturday, April 10 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️⃣🎤 Trump to headline RNC retreat Saturday

US President Donald Trump boards Air Force One before departing Harlingen, Texas on January 12, 2021. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

2️⃣ ⚖ Biden creates commission to study potential SCOTUS expansion

3️⃣💉 Pfizer asks FDA for emergency approval to allow kids to get vaccine

4️⃣🚨 Rep. Matt Gaetz faces bipartisan probe by House ethics, citing reports of sexual misconduct

‘I’ll walk if you walk’: Story behind why Prince Philip walked with Harry, William at Princess Diana’s funeral

After news of Prince Philip’s death Friday, many photos and stories from throughout the years quickly resurfaced as the world remembered and mourned him.

(L to R) The Duke of Edinburgh, Prince William, Earl Spencer, Prince Harry and Prince Charles walk outside Westminster Abbey during the funeral service for Diana, Princess of Wales, 06 September. Hundreds of thousands of mourners lined the streets of Central London to watch the funeral procession. The Princess died last week in a car crash in Paris. (Photo credit should read JEFF J. MITCHELL/AFP via Getty Images)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴  The 2021 Masters Tournament at Augusta National continues.

