April 11: 6th person dead in S.C. shooting, Masters tournament and items inside an alligator's stomach

Good morning! It’s Sunday, April 11, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️⃣🚨 Coroner: 6th person dead following South Carolina shooting

A York County sheriff vehicle drives onto the property where multiple people, including a prominent doctor, were fatally shot a day earlier, Thursday, April 8, 2021, in Rock Hill, S.C. A source briefed on the mass killing said the gunman was former NFL player Phillip Adams, who shot himself to death early Thursday. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)

2️⃣🚔 Virginia officers sued after drawing guns on, pepper spraying in-uniform Army officer during traffic stop

3️⃣👑 Prince Philip’s funeral to be at Windsor Castle on April 17

4️⃣⛳ A masterpiece from Hideki Matsuyama to take Masters lead

Multiple dog tags among odd items found in 445-pound gator’s stomach

🔴  U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin arrived in Israel on Sunday for a two-day visit.

