☀ April 11: 6th person dead in S.C. shooting, Masters tournament and items inside an alligator’s stomach

A York County sheriff vehicle drives onto the property where multiple people, including a prominent doctor, were fatally shot a day earlier, Thursday, April 8, 2021, in Rock Hill, S.C. A source briefed on the mass killing said the gunman was former NFL player Phillip Adams, who shot himself to death early Thursday. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)

🔴 U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin arrived in Israel on Sunday for a two-day visit.

