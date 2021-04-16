☀ April 16: 8 dead in overnight shooting, Iran intensifies nuclear program, and another vaccine freebie

[Your Morning]

Posted: | Updated:
Good morning! It’s Friday, April 16, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️⃣🚨 Eight dead in mass shooting at Indianapolis FedEx facility

FILE – In this Tuesday, March 30, 2021 file photo, a banner encouraging workers to vote in labor balloting is shown at an Amazon warehouse in Bessemer, Ala. Vote counting in the union push in Bessemer is expected to start as early as Thursday, April 8, but hundreds of contested ballots could muddy the outcome if it’s a close race. (AP Photo/Jay Reeves, File)

2️⃣🚨 Video: Chicago boy wasn’t holding gun when shot by officer

3️⃣⚛ Iran starts enriching uranium to 60%, its highest level ever

4️⃣🚨 Both sides rest in Derek Chauvin trial, closing arguments set for Monday

📱 [Trending] this morning

Budweiser offers free beer for COVID-19 vaccine recipients

Budweiser is offering a free round of beer for anyone over the age of 21 who can show they have been vaccinated.

FILE – In this March 5, 2015, file photo, Budweiser beer cans are on ice at a concession stand at McKechnie Field in Bradenton, Fla. The maker of Budweiser is partnering with medical cannabis company Tilray in a $100 million deal to research cannabis-infused drinks for the Canadian market. The alliance announced Wednesday, Dec. 19, 2018, is the latest foray by a major beer company into the cannabis business in Canada, which legalized recreational marijuana in October. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 The White House COVID-19 Task Force will give an update at 10:30 a.m. ET

🔴 Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga will meet with President Joe Biden at the White House to discuss China and the Olympics.

🔴 NASA astronaut Kathleen Rubins and two cosmonauts will land on Earth after leaving the International Space Station.

