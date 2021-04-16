☀ April 16: 8 dead in overnight shooting, Iran intensifies nuclear program, and another vaccine freebie

Good morning! It’s Friday, April 16, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️⃣🚨 Eight dead in mass shooting at Indianapolis FedEx facility
2️⃣🚨 Video: Chicago boy wasn’t holding gun when shot by officer
3️⃣⚛ Iran starts enriching uranium to 60%, its highest level ever
4️⃣🚨 Both sides rest in Derek Chauvin trial, closing arguments set for Monday
📱 [Trending] this morning
Budweiser offers free beer for COVID-19 vaccine recipients
Budweiser is offering a free round of beer for anyone over the age of 21 who can show they have been vaccinated.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 The White House COVID-19 Task Force will give an update at 10:30 a.m. ET
🔴 Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga will meet with President Joe Biden at the White House to discuss China and the Olympics.
🔴 NASA astronaut Kathleen Rubins and two cosmonauts will land on Earth after leaving the International Space Station.
