☀ April 17: Mourning Indianapolis victims, protests across the country and Prince Philip’s funeral

1️⃣🚨 EXCLUSIVE: Stepsister of suspected FedEx shooter says ‘he never got the help that he needed’

2️⃣💉 US setting up $1.7B national network to track COVID-19 variants

3️⃣❗ Outcry continues after fatal Chicago Police shooting of 13-year-old

4️⃣🌎 After outcry, President Biden will lift refugee cap in May, White House says

Funeral to praise Prince Philip’s ‘courage’ and support for queen

Prince Philip will be remembered as a man of “courage, fortitude and faith” on Saturday, at a funeral that salutes both his service in the Royal Navy and his support for Queen Elizabeth II over three quarters of a century.

In this 2003 photo released by Buckingham Palace Friday April 16, 2021, a personal photograph of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip Duke of Edinburgh at the top of the Coyles of Muick, Scotland, in this photo taken by Sophie The Countess of Wessex in 2003. (The Countess of Wessex/Buckingham Palace via AP)

