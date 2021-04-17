☀ April 17: Mourning Indianapolis victims, protests across the country and Prince Philip’s funeral

Good morning! It’s Saturday, April 17, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

📱 [Trending] this morning

Prince Philip will be remembered as a man of “courage, fortitude and faith” on Saturday, at a funeral that salutes both his service in the Royal Navy and his support for Queen Elizabeth II over three quarters of a century.

In this 2003 photo released by Buckingham Palace Friday April 16, 2021, a personal photograph of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip Duke of Edinburgh at the top of the Coyles of Muick, Scotland, in this photo taken by Sophie The Countess of Wessex in 2003. (The Countess of Wessex/Buckingham Palace via AP)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 NewsNation will provide live coverage of Prince Philip’s funeral starting at 10 a.m. ET.

💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation Now app and NewsNationNow.com.