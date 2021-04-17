☀ April 17: Mourning Indianapolis victims, protests across the country and Prince Philip’s funeral

Good morning! It’s Saturday, April 17, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️⃣🚨 EXCLUSIVE: Stepsister of suspected FedEx shooter says ‘he never got the help that he needed’
2️⃣💉 US setting up $1.7B national network to track COVID-19 variants
3️⃣❗ Outcry continues after fatal Chicago Police shooting of 13-year-old
4️⃣🌎 After outcry, President Biden will lift refugee cap in May, White House says
Funeral to praise Prince Philip’s ‘courage’ and support for queen
Prince Philip will be remembered as a man of “courage, fortitude and faith” on Saturday, at a funeral that salutes both his service in the Royal Navy and his support for Queen Elizabeth II over three quarters of a century.
