☀ April 18: Wisconsin shooting, Peloton warning, ACM Awards and a bobcat stare down

Good morning! It’s Sunday, April 18, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️⃣🚔 3 dead, 2 injured in shooting at Wisconsin tavern
2️⃣🚨 Jury deliberations set to start Monday in Derek Chauvin trial
3️⃣❌ Prosecutor who implied Adam Toledo was armed when shot put on leave
4️⃣👟 After child death, US says to stop using Peloton treadmill
📱 [Trending] this morning
5-year-old girl wins stare down with backyard bobcat
“It seemed like an hour. They locked eyes and just kind of stared at one another,” said the girl’s mother, Nicole Woodard.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 The 56th annual Academy of Country Music Awards begin at 8 p.m. ET.
