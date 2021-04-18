☀ April 18: Wisconsin shooting, Peloton warning, ACM Awards and a bobcat stare down

Good morning! It’s Sunday, April 18, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️⃣🚔 3 dead, 2 injured in shooting at Wisconsin tavern

2️⃣🚨 Jury deliberations set to start Monday in Derek Chauvin trial

3️⃣❌ Prosecutor who implied Adam Toledo was armed when shot put on leave

4️⃣👟 After child death, US says to stop using Peloton treadmill

📱 [Trending] this morning

5-year-old girl wins stare down with backyard bobcat

“It seemed like an hour. They locked eyes and just kind of stared at one another,” said the girl’s mother, Nicole Woodard.

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 The 56th annual Academy of Country Music Awards begin at 8 p.m. ET.

We'll bring you LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation Now app and NewsNationNow.com.

Find NewsNation on your TV or stream.

