☀ April 24: Biden to recognize Armenian genocide, astronauts arrive at space station and honoring rapper DMX

Good morning! It’s Saturday, April 24, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️⃣💉 US to resume J&J COVID vaccinations despite rare clot risk

2️⃣🌎 Biden to recognize atrocities against Armenians as genocide

FILE – In this March 24, 2021, file photo, Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan gestures as he speaks during his ruling party’s congress inside a packed sports hall in Ankara, Turkey. President Joe Biden plans to follow through on a campaign pledge to formally recognize that atrocities committed against the Armenian people by the Ottoman Empire more than a century ago in modern-day Turkey were genocide. (Turkish Presidency via AP, File)

3️⃣🌊 Indonesia navy finds items from lost sub, indicating it sank

4️⃣🚀 Old SpaceX capsule delivers new crew to space station

📱 [Trending] this morning

DMX to be honored with memorial service at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center

Rapper and actor DMX will be honored at a memorial and homegoing celebration this weekend in Brooklyn, New York, according to an announcement posted on the Yonkers native’s Instagram account.

INGLEWOOD, CA – OCTOBER 04: (EDITORS NOTE: This image has been converted to black and white.) DMX performs onstage during the Bad Boy Family Reunion Tour at The Forum on October 4, 2016 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Live Nation)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 On Saturday morning, President Joe Biden and the First Lady Jill Biden will travel to Wilmington, Delaware, where they will remain over the weekend. 

