☀ April 24: Biden to recognize Armenian genocide, astronauts arrive at space station and honoring rapper DMX

Good morning! It’s Saturday, April 24, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️⃣💉 US to resume J&J COVID vaccinations despite rare clot risk
2️⃣🌎 Biden to recognize atrocities against Armenians as genocide
3️⃣🌊 Indonesia navy finds items from lost sub, indicating it sank
4️⃣🚀 Old SpaceX capsule delivers new crew to space station
DMX to be honored with memorial service at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center
Rapper and actor DMX will be honored at a memorial and homegoing celebration this weekend in Brooklyn, New York, according to an announcement posted on the Yonkers native’s Instagram account.
🔴 On Saturday morning, President Joe Biden and the First Lady Jill Biden will travel to Wilmington, Delaware, where they will remain over the weekend.
