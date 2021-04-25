☀ April 25: Latest on US-Mexico border, Iraq hospital fire and the Oscars

Good morning! It’s Sunday, April 25, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️⃣🌍 Mexican leader to talk with VP Harris on migration
2️⃣🔥 At least 82 die in Baghdad COVID hospital fire, Interior Ministry says
3️⃣💵 IRS disbursing next batch of stimulus checks
4️⃣🧫 India’s crematoriums overwhelmed as virus ‘swallows people’
📱 [Trending] this morning
An Oscars unlike any other to get underway Sunday
An Oscars unlike any before will get underway Sunday night, with history on the line in major categories and a telecast retooled for the pandemic.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 A funeral service for DMX will be held at 2:30 p.m. ET. A memorial service for the rapper took place Saturday.
