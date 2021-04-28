☀ April 28: Biden’s new stimulus package, SCOTUS student speech case and a bulletproof home

Good morning! It’s Wednesday, April 28, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️⃣💵 New stimulus package: Biden to unveil free preschool, community college, paid leave, child tax credits
2️⃣📱 Student’s Snapchat profanity leads to high court speech case
3️⃣🚔 New video shows moments before and after fatal police shooting of Andrew Brown Jr.
4️⃣🏠 Property owners, Biden administration battle over eminent domain cases
📱 [Trending] this morning
Actor Steven Seagal selling $3.4M bulletproof house
If you’re looking for true home security, you can now buy a home that’s bulletproof.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 A U.S. Supreme Court hearing on whether schools can regulate ‘disruptive’ off-campus student speech begins at 10 a.m. ET.
🔴 Five of President Joe Biden’s judicial nominees will appear on Capitol Hill on Wednesday for their confirmation hearing.
🔴 President Joe Biden will address a joint session of Congress at 9 p.m. ET. NewsNation will carry President Biden’s full speech and the Republican response from Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.), plus provide unbiased analysis.
