☀ April 29: Biden calls for trillions in spending, Sen. Scott says the US isn’t racist, and meet the country’s oldest person

Good morning! It’s Thursday, April 29, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️⃣🗳 Biden to the nation and world: ‘America is rising anew’
2️⃣🐘 In GOP response, Sen. Scott says US isn’t racist
3️⃣💉 Moderna beefs up manufacturing for 2021-22 COVID-19 vaccine doses
4️⃣🧫 India adds another 375K virus cases, tries to vaccinate more
📱 [Trending] this morning
114-year-old Nebraska woman becomes oldest living American
Thelma Sutcliffe, of Omaha, became the nation’s oldest living person and seventh-oldest in the world.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 The U.S. will reveal its first set of GDP data for the first quarter of 2021 by 8:30 a.m. ET.
🔴 President Joe Biden will visit with former President Jimmy Carter before participating in a drive-in rally in Georgia to celebrate his first 100 days in office at 6:00 p.m. ET.
🔴 Former Vice President Mike Pence is giving his first public speech since leaving office at 7 p.m. ET as he launches an advocacy group to highlight the “the successful policies of the Trump administration.”
💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation Now app and NewsNationNow.com.
📺 Find NewsNation on your TV or stream.