☀ April 29: Biden calls for trillions in spending, Sen. Scott says the US isn’t racist, and meet the country’s oldest person

US President Joe Biden addresses a joint session of Congress as US Vice President Kamala Harris and US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi applaud at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on April 28, 2021. (Photo by Doug Mills / POOL / AFP) (Photo by DOUG MILLS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Representative Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) speaks during a House Foreign Affairs Committee hearing in Washington, D.C., U.S., March 10, 2021. Ting Shen/Pool via REUTERS

Thelma Sutcliffe, of Omaha, became the nation’s oldest living person and seventh-oldest in the world.

Thelma Sutcliffe is shown with a birthday cake in October 2019, in Omaha, Neb. Sutcliffe is now the oldest living American at 114 years old. (Mike Kelly/The World-Herald via AP)

🔴 The U.S. will reveal its first set of GDP data for the first quarter of 2021 by 8:30 a.m. ET.

🔴 President Joe Biden will visit with former President Jimmy Carter before participating in a drive-in rally in Georgia to celebrate his first 100 days in office at 6:00 p.m. ET.

🔴 Former Vice President Mike Pence is giving his first public speech since leaving office at 7 p.m. ET as he launches an advocacy group to highlight the “the successful policies of the Trump administration.”

