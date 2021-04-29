☀ April 29: Biden calls for trillions in spending, Sen. Scott says the US isn’t racist, and meet the country’s oldest person

[Your Morning]

Posted: | Updated:
View all weather news

Good morning! It’s Thursday, April 29, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️⃣🗳 Biden to the nation and world: ‘America is rising anew’

US President Joe Biden addresses a joint session of Congress as US Vice President Kamala Harris and US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi applaud at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on April 28, 2021. (Photo by Doug Mills / POOL / AFP) (Photo by DOUG MILLS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

2️⃣🐘 In GOP response, Sen. Scott says US isn’t racist

Representative Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) speaks during a House Foreign Affairs Committee hearing in Washington, D.C., U.S., March 10, 2021. Ting Shen/Pool via REUTERS

3️⃣💉 Moderna beefs up manufacturing for 2021-22 COVID-19 vaccine doses

4️⃣🧫 India adds another 375K virus cases, tries to vaccinate more

📱 [Trending] this morning

114-year-old Nebraska woman becomes oldest living American

Thelma Sutcliffe, of Omaha, became the nation’s oldest living person and seventh-oldest in the world.

Thelma Sutcliffe is shown with a birthday cake in October 2019, in Omaha, Neb. Sutcliffe is now the oldest living American at 114 years old. (Mike Kelly/The World-Herald via AP)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 The U.S. will reveal its first set of GDP data for the first quarter of 2021 by 8:30 a.m. ET.

🔴 President Joe Biden will visit with former President Jimmy Carter before participating in a drive-in rally in Georgia to celebrate his first 100 days in office at 6:00 p.m. ET.

🔴 Former Vice President Mike Pence is giving his first public speech since leaving office at 7 p.m. ET as he launches an advocacy group to highlight the “the successful policies of the Trump administration.”

💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation Now app and NewsNationNow.com.

📺 Find NewsNation on your TV or stream.

© 1998 - 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. | All Rights Reserved.

Share this story

Trending on NewsNationNow.com