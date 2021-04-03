☀ April 3: Capitol attack investigation, Georgia voting law fallout and free climber scales skyscraper

Good morning! It’s Saturday, April 3, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️⃣🚔 Capitol police officer slain in barricade ramming identified; suspect dead, second officer injured

2️⃣❌ MLB, Delta, Coca-Cola among companies taking stand against Georgia voting law

3️⃣✈ CDC: travel ‘low risk’ for vaccinated people; not recommending trips

4️⃣💵 Child Tax Credit: Families could get monthly checks of up to $300 per child, here’s who qualifies

📱 [Trending] this morning

Daredevil free climber scales one of Europe’s highest skyscrapers

Crowds watched as the 21-year-old British free climber made his way to the top of the 381 ft Melia Barcelona Sky Hotel in the Spanish city Friday.

George King, the man who climbed the Shard, climbs the Hotel Melia Barcelona Sky in Barcelona, Spain, April 2, 2021. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 Georgia Governor Brian P. Kemp will hold a press conference in response to Major League Baseball’s decision to move the MLB All-Star Game out of the state at 12 p.m. EST.

🔴 NCAA Men’s Basketball Final Four games will be played Saturday.

