☀ April 3: Capitol attack investigation, Georgia voting law fallout and free climber scales skyscraper

Good morning! It’s Saturday, April 3, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️⃣🚔 Capitol police officer slain in barricade ramming identified; suspect dead, second officer injured
2️⃣❌ MLB, Delta, Coca-Cola among companies taking stand against Georgia voting law
3️⃣✈ CDC: travel ‘low risk’ for vaccinated people; not recommending trips
4️⃣💵 Child Tax Credit: Families could get monthly checks of up to $300 per child, here’s who qualifies
📱 [Trending] this morning
Daredevil free climber scales one of Europe’s highest skyscrapers
Crowds watched as the 21-year-old British free climber made his way to the top of the 381 ft Melia Barcelona Sky Hotel in the Spanish city Friday.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 Georgia Governor Brian P. Kemp will hold a press conference in response to Major League Baseball’s decision to move the MLB All-Star Game out of the state at 12 p.m. EST.
🔴 NCAA Men’s Basketball Final Four games will be played Saturday.
