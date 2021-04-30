☀ April 30: All aboard for a Biden Amtrak speech, Disneyland reopens, and NFL teams want quarterbacks

Good morning! It’s Friday, April 30, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️⃣🚉 Biden to continue infrastructure pitch with Amtrak speech
2️⃣🚨 More than 40 killed in stampede at big Israeli religious festival
3️⃣🧫 India cases up as scientists appeal to Modi to release data
4️⃣🎈 Disneyland opening highlights California’s COVID-19 turnaround
📱 [Trending] this morning
Trevor Lawrence first of 5 QB’s taken in NFL draft 1st round
NFL teams were hungry for big-name quarterbacks Thursday, with five going in the first round for just the third time ever.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 The White House COVID-19 Task force will give a briefing at 11 a.m. ET.
🔴 President Joe Biden will give a speech marking Amtrak’s 50th anniversary at 2:30 p.m. ET.
🔴 Harvey Weinstein will be in court for an extradition hearing at 2:30 p.m. ET.
🔴 Astronauts will undock from the International Space Station at 5:30 p.m. ET ahead of their planned return to Earth Saturday morning.
