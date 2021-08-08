☀ August 8: US averaging 100,000 new COVID-19 infections a day, US Postal Service set to slow some mail deliveries

Good morning! It’s August 8, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1. US averaging 100,000 new COVID-19 infections a day
2. US Postal Service to slow some mail deliveries in October
3. Senate edges toward vote on Biden’s $1T infrastructure bill
4. Texas child with COVID-19 airlifted 150 miles away due to hospital bed shortage
📱 [Trending] this morning
Studies find plant-based diets slash heart disease risk in young adults, older women
Eating a nutritious plant-based diet could slash the risk of heart disease by more than half, according to a pair of new studies. Researchers with the American Heart Association find that such diets significantly cut the risk of heart problems in both young adults and postmenopausal women.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 2020 Tokyo Olympics closing ceremonies
🔴 Pro Football HOF Class of 2021 Enshrinement Ceremony 7:00 PM EDT (5:00 PM CST) Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, Canton, OH: Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021 Enshrinement Ceremony, with inductees including Alan Faneca, Tom Flores, Calvin Johnson, John Lynch, Peyton Manning, Bill Nunn, Drew Pearson and Charles Woodson
💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation Now app and NewsNationNow.com.
📺 Find NewsNation on your TV or stream.