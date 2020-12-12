☀ December 12: COVID-19 vaccine approved in US, election challenges and a government shutdown averted

Good morning! It’s Saturday, December 12, 2020. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️⃣💉First COVID-19 vaccine authorized for use in the United States
2️⃣🚚 Hospitals and healthcare workers rehearsing coronavirus vaccine delivery
3️⃣ ⚖ Supreme Court rejects Texas-led lawsuit to overturn election results
4️⃣💵 President Trump signs one-week government-wide funding bill to avert shutdown
📱 [Trending] this morning
Zodiac Killer’s ‘cipher’ puzzle solved 51 years later
A coded letter mailed to a San Francisco newspaper by the Zodiac Killer in 1969 has been deciphered by a team of amateur sleuths from the United States, Australia, and Belgium.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 The FDA is scheduled to hold a press conference on the first COVID19 vaccine authorization at 9 a.m. EST. The CDC Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices will meet is at 11 a.m. EST. HHS and Department of Defense will hold a briefing with Operation Warp Speed on vaccine distribution at 11:30 a.m. EST
🔴The Wisconsin Supreme Court will hear oral arguments to consider President Donald Trump’s lawsuit seeking to overturn his loss to Democrat Joe Biden in the battleground state at 1 p.m. EST.
🔴 President Donald Trump is scheduled to attend the 121st Army-Navy Football Game at 2:50 p.m. EST. President-elect Joe Biden does not have any public events scheduled, so far.
💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation Now app and NewsNationNow.com.
📺 Watch NewsNation tonight at 8/7 (CT) on WGN America.