☀ December 12: COVID-19 vaccine approved in US, election challenges and a government shutdown averted

Good morning! It’s Saturday, December 12, 2020. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

Getty Images

📱 [Trending] this morning

A coded letter mailed to a San Francisco newspaper by the Zodiac Killer in 1969 has been deciphered by a team of amateur sleuths from the United States, Australia, and Belgium.

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 The FDA is scheduled to hold a press conference on the first COVID19 vaccine authorization at 9 a.m. EST. The CDC Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices will meet is at 11 a.m. EST. HHS and Department of Defense will hold a briefing with Operation Warp Speed on vaccine distribution at 11:30 a.m. EST

🔴The Wisconsin Supreme Court will hear oral arguments to consider President Donald Trump’s lawsuit seeking to overturn his loss to Democrat Joe Biden in the battleground state at 1 p.m. EST.

🔴 President Donald Trump is scheduled to attend the 121st Army-Navy Football Game at 2:50 p.m. EST. President-elect Joe Biden does not have any public events scheduled, so far.

