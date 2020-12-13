☀ December 13: COVID-19 vaccine ships, protesters clash and a $300K painting found in a dumpster

Good morning! It’s Sunday, December 13, 2020. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️⃣ 💉 First trucks carrying COVID-19 vaccine leave facility
2️⃣🚔 At least 23 arrested following Trump supporters rally in Washington
3️⃣ 🗳 Trump loses Wisconsin election case while arguing another one
4️⃣ 📃 Hunter Biden subpoena seeks information on Burisma, other entities
5️⃣ 🎙Country music legend Charley Pride dies at 86 from COVID-19 complications
📱 [Trending] this morning
Lost painting worth quarter-million found at dumpster
A surrealist painting worth more than a quarter-million dollars that was forgotten by a businessman at a German airport has been recovered from a nearby recycling dumpster, police said Thursday.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 The U.S. FDA approved the first COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use in the United States and shipments are expected to begin Sunday.
