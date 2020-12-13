☀ December 13: COVID-19 vaccine ships, protesters clash and a $300K painting found in a dumpster

[Your Morning]

Posted: | Updated:
View all weather news

Good morning! It’s Sunday, December 13, 2020. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️⃣ 💉 First trucks carrying COVID-19 vaccine leave facility

A truck is shown at the Pfizer Global Supply Kalamazoo manufacturing plant in Portage, Mich., Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

2️⃣🚔 At least 23 arrested following Trump supporters rally in Washington

With the U.S. Capitol building in the background, supporters of President Donald Trump stand Pennsylvania Avenue during a rally at Freedom Plaza, Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Luis M. Alvarez)

3️⃣ 🗳 Trump loses Wisconsin election case while arguing another one

4️⃣ 📃 Hunter Biden subpoena seeks information on Burisma, other entities

5️⃣ 🎙Country music legend Charley Pride dies at 86 from COVID-19 complications

📱 [Trending] this morning

Lost painting worth quarter-million found at dumpster

 A surrealist painting worth more than a quarter-million dollars that was forgotten by a businessman at a German airport has been recovered from a nearby recycling dumpster, police said Thursday.

In this photo released by the police department in Duesseldorf on Thursday Dec. 10, 2020, showing Chief Detective Michael Dietz holding a painting from French artist Yves Tanguy. A businessman, whose identity was not given, boarded a flight from Duesseldorf to Tel Aviv on Nov. 27, but forgot the painting by French surrealist Yves Tanguy, which was wrapped in cardboard, on the check-in counter. By the time he landed in Israel and contacted Duesseldorf police, the 280,000 Euro, (dollar 340,000), oeuvre had disappeared but was later found at a nearby paper dumpster, Duesseldorf police said. (Polizei Duesseldorf via AP)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴  The U.S. FDA approved the first COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use in the United States and shipments are expected to begin Sunday.

💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation Now app and NewsNationNow.com.

📺 Watch NewsNation tonight at 8/7 (CT) on WGN America.

© 1998 - 2020 Nexstar Inc. | All Rights Reserved.

Share this story