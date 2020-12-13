☀ December 13: COVID-19 vaccine ships, protesters clash and a $300K painting found in a dumpster

Good morning! It’s Sunday, December 13, 2020. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

A truck is shown at the Pfizer Global Supply Kalamazoo manufacturing plant in Portage, Mich., Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

With the U.S. Capitol building in the background, supporters of President Donald Trump stand Pennsylvania Avenue during a rally at Freedom Plaza, Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Luis M. Alvarez)

A surrealist painting worth more than a quarter-million dollars that was forgotten by a businessman at a German airport has been recovered from a nearby recycling dumpster, police said Thursday.

In this photo released by the police department in Duesseldorf on Thursday Dec. 10, 2020, showing Chief Detective Michael Dietz holding a painting from French artist Yves Tanguy. A businessman, whose identity was not given, boarded a flight from Duesseldorf to Tel Aviv on Nov. 27, but forgot the painting by French surrealist Yves Tanguy, which was wrapped in cardboard, on the check-in counter. By the time he landed in Israel and contacted Duesseldorf police, the 280,000 Euro, (dollar 340,000), oeuvre had disappeared but was later found at a nearby paper dumpster, Duesseldorf police said. (Polizei Duesseldorf via AP)

🔴 The U.S. FDA approved the first COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use in the United States and shipments are expected to begin Sunday.

