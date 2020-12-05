☀ December 5: COVID-19 and flu at-home test, restoring DACA and student loan pause continues

Good morning! It’s Saturday, December 5, 2020. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️⃣🧫 FDA authorizes first at-home COVID-19 and flu combination test
2️⃣⚖ Federal judge orders DHS to restore DACA, open new applications
3️⃣💵 Federal student loans payments and interest pause to continue into 2021
4️⃣📃 US House passes historic bill that would decriminalize cannabis on the federal level
📱 [Trending] this morning
New Marvel comic book, ‘The Vitals: True Nurse Stories,’ features PA nurses during the COVID-19 pandemic
In 2020, COVID-19 has swept through the U.S., impacting millions of people, leaving more than 250,000 deaths in its wake. Throughout this time, Americans quickly realized that nurses, and their healthcare colleagues, are real-life heroes.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 President Donald Trump will hold a rally for two Republican Senators involved in the Georgia Senate runoff elections at 7 p.m. EST. President-elect Joe Biden is scheduled to meet with transition advisors.
🔴 SpaceX plans to launch a rocket to restock the International Space Station. The launch, from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida, is scheduled for 11:39 a.m. EST.
