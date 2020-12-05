☀ December 5: COVID-19 and flu at-home test, restoring DACA and student loan pause continues

Good morning! It’s Saturday, December 5, 2020. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

DACA recipients and their supporters rally outside the U.S. Supreme Court on June 18, 2020 in Washington, DC. On Thursday morning, the Supreme Court, in a 5-4 decision, denied the Trump administration’s attempt to end DACA, the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

In 2020, COVID-19 has swept through the U.S., impacting millions of people, leaving more than 250,000 deaths in its wake. Throughout this time, Americans quickly realized that nurses, and their healthcare colleagues, are real-life heroes.

🔴 President Donald Trump will hold a rally for two Republican Senators involved in the Georgia Senate runoff elections at 7 p.m. EST. President-elect Joe Biden is scheduled to meet with transition advisors.

🔴 SpaceX plans to launch a rocket to restock the International Space Station. The launch, from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida, is scheduled for 11:39 a.m. EST.

