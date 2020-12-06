☀ December 6: California COVID closures, Georgia Senate runoffs and ‘Elf’ comes to life

Good morning! It’s Sunday, December 6, 2020. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️⃣🏠 Most of California to enter sweeping new virus lockdown
2️⃣🗳 President Trump rallies in Georgia ahead of Senate runoffs
3️⃣❄ Lights go out, roads dicey as wintry storm batters Northeast
4️⃣ 🚘 Kia recalling 295K vehicles due to risk of engine fires
📱 [Trending] this morning
Scene from ‘Elf’ comes to life as Buddy meets dad in Boston
Doug Henning wore a costume like the one actor Will Ferrell’s character wore in “Elf” while meeting his father face to face for the first time last week at Boston’s Logan Airport.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 SpaceX plans to launch a rocket to restock the International Space Station at 11:17 a.m. EST. The launch, from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida, was originally scheduled for Saturday but was pushed back due to poor weather conditions.
🔴 The Georgia senatorial candidate debate will begin at 5 p.m. EST.
