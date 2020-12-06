☀ December 6: California COVID closures, Georgia Senate runoffs and ‘Elf’ comes to life

Good morning! It’s Sunday, December 6, 2020. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

People drop their test kits into an intake receptacle at a COVID-19 testing site in the North Hollywood section of Los Angeles on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. With coronavirus cases surging at a record pace, California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a new stay-at-home order and said if people don’t comply the state’s hospitals will be overwhelmed with infected patients.(AP Photo/Richard Vogel)

📱 [Trending] this morning

Doug Henning wore a costume like the one actor Will Ferrell’s character wore in “Elf” while meeting his father face to face for the first time last week at Boston’s Logan Airport.

Doug Henning, right, who was adopted as a baby, poses with his biological father after meeting face to face for the first time on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at Logan International Airport in Boston. Henning, of Eliot, Maine, wore a costume like the one actor Will Ferrell’s character wore in the movie “Elf” and he broke into the same awkward song from the movie while meeting his father. (Rebecca Taylor Henning via AP)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 SpaceX plans to launch a rocket to restock the International Space Station at 11:17 a.m. EST. The launch, from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida, was originally scheduled for Saturday but was pushed back due to poor weather conditions.

🔴 The Georgia senatorial candidate debate will begin at 5 p.m. EST.

💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation Now app and NewsNationNow.com.