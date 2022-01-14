☀ Jan. 14: SCOTUS fallout, Cuomo’s attorney fires back, and remembering Amber Hagerman

Good morning! It’s Friday, Jan. 14, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. How the Supreme Court’s ruling affects existing vaccine mandates
2. Andrew Cuomo’s attorney to NewsNation: AG ‘ignored’ credibility issues with accusers
3. Supreme Court allows vaccine mandate for health care workers. Here’s why.
4. California governor denies RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan parole
📱 [Trending] this morning
The girl who inspired the Amber Alert: Remembering Amber Hagerman, 26 years later
Twenty-six years ago, 9-year-old Amber Hagerman went to ride bikes with her brother Ricky in their hometown of Arlington, Texas and she never came back. While her case was never solved, the little girl’s legacy has been a long one — inspiring the Amber Alerts that have since helped more than 1,000 children return home.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 First lady Jill Biden will visit Bowling Green, Kentucky to tour damage and recovery from last year’s tornadoes.
🔴 The man suspected of driving through a crowd at a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin will appear in court.
🔴 Forbes will release a list of the highest paid YouTubers.
