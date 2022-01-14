☀ Jan. 14: SCOTUS fallout, Cuomo’s attorney fires back, and remembering Amber Hagerman

Good morning! It’s Friday, Jan. 14, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

FILE – New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo prepares to board a helicopter after announcing his resignation on Aug. 10, 2021, in New York. The U.S. Department of Justice began a civil inquiry in August into sexual harassment claims made against former Cuomo, New York officials disclosed Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

FILE – A pharmacy technician loads a syringe with Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at a mass vaccination site at the Portland Expo in Portland, Maine. U.S. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

FILE – Sirhan Sirhan reacts during a parole hearing on Feb. 10, 2016, at the Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility in San Diego. California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, rejected releasing Robert F. Kennedy assassin Sirhan Sirhan from prison more than a half-century after the 1968 slaying left a deep wound during one of America’s darkest times. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, Pool, File)

📱 [Trending] this morning

Twenty-six years ago, 9-year-old Amber Hagerman went to ride bikes with her brother Ricky in their hometown of Arlington, Texas and she never came back. While her case was never solved, the little girl’s legacy has been a long one — inspiring the Amber Alerts that have since helped more than 1,000 children return home.

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 First lady Jill Biden will visit Bowling Green, Kentucky to tour damage and recovery from last year’s tornadoes.

🔴 The man suspected of driving through a crowd at a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin will appear in court.

🔴 Forbes will release a list of the highest paid YouTubers.

