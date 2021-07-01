☀ July 1: Biden visits site of Florida building collapse and Princess Diana statue unveiled

Good morning! It’s Thursday, July 1, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️⃣🚨 6 more bodies pulled from Florida building collapse rubble in highest daily toll
2️⃣❗ Cosby’s release an ’emotional setback,’ accuser says
3️⃣📃 Trump Organization CFO surrenders ahead of expected charges
4️⃣🎤 Report: Judge denies Britney Spears’ request to remove father from conservatorship
📱 [Trending] this morning
Photos: Looking back at Diana as fans mark late royal’s 60th birthday
Princes William and Harry will unveil a statue on Thursday of their mother, Princess Diana, on what would have been her 60th birthday.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will travel to Surfside, Florida to visit with the families of victims of the collapsed Miami-area condominium tower.
