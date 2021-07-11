☀ July 11: Billionaires blastoff, US helps Haiti and heatwave in the West

Kayakers and boaters ply the waters of Elliott Bay with the Seattle skyline behind during a heat wave hitting the Pacific Northwest, Sunday, June 27, 2021. The day before set a record high for the day with more record highs expected today and Monday. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)

Good morning! It’s Sunday, July 11, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️⃣☀️ Delta variant dominant strain in US, number of cases quickly rising

A child kicks water in a large puddle at Walter E. Hall Park on Saturday, June 26, 2021 in Everett, Wa. (Olivia Vanni/The Daily Herald via AP)

2️⃣ 🚨 US to send FBI, DHS officials, but no troops to Haiti after interim leader requests help

A Haitian police asks a woman to move away from a gate at the U.S. Embassy in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Friday, July 9, 2021. A large crowd gathered outside the embassy amid rumors on radio and social media that the U.S. will be handing out exile and humanitarian visas, two days after Haitian President Jovenel Moise was assassinated in his home. (AP Photo/Joseph Odelyn)

3️⃣🚀Richard Branson to launch into space Sunday; Jeff Bezos to follow days later

4️⃣🚧 ‘An incredible day’ as Lee statue removed in Charlottesville

📱 [Trending] this morning

94-year-old Alabama woman tries on wedding dress for the first time

Wearing a wedding dress has been the dream of a lifetime for Martha Mae Ophelia Moon Tucker of Birmingham. (Martha Mae Ophelia Moon Tucker)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 Virgin Galactic’s SpaceShipTwo Unity takes off with its first fully crewed spaceflight with Richard Branson at 10:30AM ET.

