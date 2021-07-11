☀ July 11: Billionaires blastoff, US helps Haiti and heatwave in the West

Good morning! It’s Sunday, July 11, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️⃣☀️ Delta variant dominant strain in US, number of cases quickly rising
2️⃣ 🚨 US to send FBI, DHS officials, but no troops to Haiti after interim leader requests help
3️⃣🚀Richard Branson to launch into space Sunday; Jeff Bezos to follow days later
4️⃣🚧 ‘An incredible day’ as Lee statue removed in Charlottesville
📱 [Trending] this morning
94-year-old Alabama woman tries on wedding dress for the first time
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 Virgin Galactic’s SpaceShipTwo Unity takes off with its first fully crewed spaceflight with Richard Branson at 10:30AM ET.
💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation Now app and NewsNationNow.com.
📺 Find NewsNation on your TV or stream.