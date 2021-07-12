☀ July 12: Heat wave broils West, Pfizer to discuss vaccine booster and game sells for $1.56M

A vehicle drives through Death Valley, California, on July 11, 2021 as California where temperatures hit 120 degrees this weekend as California is gripped in another heatwave. – Millions of people across the western United States and Canada were hit July 11, 2021, by a new round of scorching hot temperatures, with some roads closed, train traffic limited and new evacuations ordered. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

Good morning! It’s Monday, July 12, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

📱 [Trending] this morning

Heritage Auctions in Dallas said that the 1996 game sold Sunday, breaking its previous record price for the sale of a single video game.

This photo provided by Heritage Auctions shows an unopened copy of Nintendo’s Super Mario 64 that has sold at auction for $1.56 million. Heritage Auctions in Dallas said that the 1996 video game sold Sunday, July 11, 2021, breaking its previous record price for the sale of a single video game. (Courtesy of Heritage Auctions via AP)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 President Joe Biden will host city leaders from around the country to talk about reducing crime at 1:15 p.m. ET.

💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation Now app and NewsNationNow.com.