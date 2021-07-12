☀ July 12: Heat wave broils West, Pfizer to discuss vaccine booster and game sells for $1.56M

Good morning! It’s Monday, July 12, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️⃣☀ Fires rage in several states as heat wave broils US West
2️⃣💉 Pfizer to discuss vaccine booster with US officials Monday
3️⃣🚨 Biden to talk crime with city, police leaders nationwide
4️⃣💵 Child Tax Credit payments begin this week: Here’s why you may want to opt-out
📱 [Trending] this morning
Unopened Super Mario 64 game from 1996 sells for $1.56M
Heritage Auctions in Dallas said that the 1996 game sold Sunday, breaking its previous record price for the sale of a single video game.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 President Joe Biden will host city leaders from around the country to talk about reducing crime at 1:15 p.m. ET.
💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation Now app and NewsNationNow.com.
📺 Find NewsNation on your TV or stream.