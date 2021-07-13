☀ July 13: Wildfires rage across West, showdown over voting rights and free Subway subs

A truck driver who hauls fire equipment watches as the Sugar Fire, part of the Beckwourth Complex Fire, burns in Doyle, Calif., on Saturday, July 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Good morning! It’s Tuesday, July 13 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️⃣🔥 Photos: Wildfires rage across the West amid another heat wave, drought

2️⃣🗳 Texas Democrats leave state to try to stop GOP voting bill

Democrats from the Texas Legislature arrive by bus to board a private plane headed for Washington, D.C., Monday, July 12, 2021, in Austin, Texas. By leaving, Democrats again deny the GOP majority a quorum to pass bills, barely a month after their walkout thwarted the first push for sweeping new voting restrictions in Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

3️⃣💉 US officials flag “small” reaction risk with J&J vaccine

4️⃣🎬 AMC reports busiest weekend since coronavirus pandemic began

Subway giving away free sandwiches for 1 day only

Want a free Subway sandwich? You just have to be in the right place at the right time. That would be Tuesday between 10 a.m. to noon.

A Subway sandwich is seen in a restaurant. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 President Joe Biden visits Philadelphia to deliver remarks on voting rights.

