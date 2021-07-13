☀ July 13: Wildfires rage across West, showdown over voting rights and free Subway subs

Good morning! It’s Tuesday, July 13 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️⃣🔥 Photos: Wildfires rage across the West amid another heat wave, drought
2️⃣🗳 Texas Democrats leave state to try to stop GOP voting bill
3️⃣💉 US officials flag “small” reaction risk with J&J vaccine
4️⃣🎬 AMC reports busiest weekend since coronavirus pandemic began
📱 [Trending] this morning
Subway giving away free sandwiches for 1 day only
Want a free Subway sandwich? You just have to be in the right place at the right time. That would be Tuesday between 10 a.m. to noon.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 President Joe Biden visits Philadelphia to deliver remarks on voting rights.
