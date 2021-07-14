☀ July 14: White House push to vaccinate young Americans and Britney Spears’ conservatorship case in court

FILE – Britney Spears arrives at the 29th annual GLAAD Media Awards on April 12, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

Good morning! It’s Wednesday, July 14, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️⃣💉 White House attempts to drive up youth COVID-19 vaccination rates with Olivia Rodrigo visit

BURBANK, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 01: Olivia Rodrigo attends the Premiere Of Disney+’s “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” at Walt Disney Studio Lot on November 01, 2019 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

2️⃣🚨 Activists fighting back as minority groups in China are going into forced labor camps

3️⃣❓ Are the Jan. 6 rioters traitors? So far, their criminal charges say no

4️⃣🎤 Britney Spears’ conservatorship case headed back to court

‘We all quit’: Burger King workers leave now-viral message on store sign

 A Nebraska Burger King sign is getting nationwide attention, with a message left by now former employees.

Burger King file photo

📅 What we’re watching

🔴  President Joe Biden will meet with a bipartisan group of governors and mayors to discuss infrastructure at 3 p.m. ET.

🔴 Britney Spears’ conservatorship court hearing begins at 4:30 p.m. ET.

