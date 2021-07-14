☀ July 14: White House push to vaccinate young Americans and Britney Spears’ conservatorship case in court

Good morning! It’s Wednesday, July 14, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️⃣💉 White House attempts to drive up youth COVID-19 vaccination rates with Olivia Rodrigo visit
2️⃣🚨 Activists fighting back as minority groups in China are going into forced labor camps
3️⃣❓ Are the Jan. 6 rioters traitors? So far, their criminal charges say no
4️⃣🎤 Britney Spears’ conservatorship case headed back to court
‘We all quit’: Burger King workers leave now-viral message on store sign
A Nebraska Burger King sign is getting nationwide attention, with a message left by now former employees.
🔴 President Joe Biden will meet with a bipartisan group of governors and mayors to discuss infrastructure at 3 p.m. ET.
🔴 Britney Spears’ conservatorship court hearing begins at 4:30 p.m. ET.
