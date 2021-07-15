☀ July 15: Child tax credit payments begin, grim overdose stats and ‘surprise’ tax refunds

Good morning! It’s Thursday, July 15, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️⃣💵 Child tax credit payments heading out, here’s how much you can expect to get
2️⃣💉 Delta variant to blame for rise in COVID-19 cases among unvaccinated kids
3️⃣📈 As grim overdose stats are released, family shares how they lost their son to painkillers
4️⃣🎤 Britney Spears can hire own lawyer in conservatorship case
📱 [Trending] this morning
IRS sending out 4 million ‘surprise’ tax refunds this week
If you received unemployment compensation last year, you might be in for a surprise this week.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will deliver remarks to mark the day that tens of millions of families will get their first monthly Child Tax Credit relief payments at 11:15 a.m. ET.
🔴 German Chancellor Angela Merkel will meet with President Biden at the White House Thursday.
