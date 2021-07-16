☀ July 16: COVID-19 misinformation, the youngest person in space and ‘Space Jam’ released

Cast member Lebron James attends the premiere for the film Space Jam: A New Legacy in Los Angeles, California, U.S. July 12, 2021. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Good morning! It’s Friday, July 16, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️⃣💉 US surgeon general warns over COVID-19 misinformation

2️⃣📚 Trump opines on coup while rejecting fears about his actions

3️⃣🚨 Suspects in assassination of Haitian president received US military training

4️⃣🚀 18-year-old joining Blue Origin’s 1st passenger spaceflight

📱 [Trending] this morning

‘We heard a faint tapping’: Goose finds injured mate at wildlife hospital, waits outside door

An unexpected visitor at a Massachusetts wildlife hospital Wednesday gave the phrase “through sickness and health” a whole new meaning.

(Courtesy: New England Wildlife Centers Cape Cod Branch)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 The ‘Space Jam’ sequel starring LeBron James is released in theaters.

