☀ July 16: COVID-19 misinformation, the youngest person in space and ‘Space Jam’ released

Good morning! It’s Friday, July 16, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️⃣💉 US surgeon general warns over COVID-19 misinformation
2️⃣📚 Trump opines on coup while rejecting fears about his actions
3️⃣🚨 Suspects in assassination of Haitian president received US military training
4️⃣🚀 18-year-old joining Blue Origin’s 1st passenger spaceflight
📱 [Trending] this morning
‘We heard a faint tapping’: Goose finds injured mate at wildlife hospital, waits outside door
An unexpected visitor at a Massachusetts wildlife hospital Wednesday gave the phrase “through sickness and health” a whole new meaning.
🔴 The ‘Space Jam’ sequel starring LeBron James is released in theaters.
