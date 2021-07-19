☀ July 19: More Texas Democrats get COVID-19 and western wildfires

Good morning! It’s Monday, July 19, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️⃣🧫 2 more fully vaccinated Texas House Democrats test positive for COVID-19, bringing total to 5
2️⃣🔥 Photos: Huge Oregon blaze grows as wildfires burn across western US
3️⃣⚾ At least 3 wounded in shooting outside MLB game Saturday; suspects still at large
4️⃣🎾 Coco Gauff to miss Olympics after testing positive for virus
📱 [Trending] this morning
Florida man wins $4.66M with scratch-off ticket bought at Publix
A Plantation man is nearly $5 million richer after being the first to win the Florida Lottery’s new scratch-off game, the Florida Lottery said.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden will welcome Jordan’s King Abdullah II, Queen Rania, and Crown Prince Hussein to the White House.
🔴 The CDC director will headline a town hall on childhood vaccinations at 2 p.m. ET.
