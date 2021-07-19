☀ July 19: More Texas Democrats get COVID-19 and western wildfires

The Tamarack Fire burns behind a greenhouse in the Markleeville community of Alpine County, Calif., on Saturday, July 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Good morning! It’s Monday, July 19, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

Rep. Chris Turner, chairman of the Texas House Democratic Caucus, center, is joined by Democratic members of the Texas legislature at a news conference at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, July 13, 2021, after they left Austin hope to deprive the Legislature of a quorum — the minimum number of representatives who have to be present for the body to operate. They are trying to kill a Republican bill making it harder to vote in the Lone Star State. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

A scorched car rests on a roadside as the Tamarack Fire burns in the Markleeville community of Alpine County, Calif., on Saturday, July 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

📱 [Trending] this morning

A Plantation man is nearly $5 million richer after being the first to win the Florida Lottery’s new scratch-off game, the Florida Lottery said.

(File/Getty)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden will welcome Jordan’s King Abdullah II, Queen Rania, and Crown Prince Hussein to the White House.

🔴 The CDC director will headline a town hall on childhood vaccinations at 2 p.m. ET.

💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation Now app and NewsNationNow.com.