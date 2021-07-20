☀ July 20: Bezos goes to space and Biden welcomes Super Bowl champs

Bidding for the first passenger seat on a manned mission to the edge of space reached $28 million at a live auction on Saturday. (Blue Origin via AP)

Good morning! It’s Tuesday, July 20, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️⃣🚀 Bezos set to become next billionaire in space with Tuesday morning launch

FILE PHOTO: Amazon and Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos addresses the media about the New Shepard rocket booster and Crew Capsule mockup at the 33rd Space Symposium in Colorado Springs, Colorado, United States April 5, 2017. REUTERS/Isaiah J. Downing/File Photo

2️⃣💉 Vaccine hesitancy holding firm as COVID-19 cases creep up

3️⃣💻 US blames China for Microsoft Exchange email hack

4️⃣ ❗ Paralympian Olivia Breen left ‘speechless’ after being told sprint briefs ‘too short’

Biden to host Super Bowl champ Tampa Bay Buccaneers Tuesday

President Joe Biden will celebrate the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Super Bowl title when the team visits the White House on Tuesday.

FILE – In this Feb. 7, 2021, file photo, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady celebrates with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after the team’s NFL Super Bowl 55 football game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Tampa, Fla. The Buccaneers won 31-9. Brady won the ESPY for male athlete of the year, Saturday, July 10. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

