☀ July 20: Bezos goes to space and Biden welcomes Super Bowl champs

Good morning! It’s Tuesday, July 20, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️⃣🚀 Bezos set to become next billionaire in space with Tuesday morning launch
2️⃣💉 Vaccine hesitancy holding firm as COVID-19 cases creep up
3️⃣💻 US blames China for Microsoft Exchange email hack
4️⃣ ❗ Paralympian Olivia Breen left ‘speechless’ after being told sprint briefs ‘too short’
📱 [Trending] this morning
Biden to host Super Bowl champ Tampa Bay Buccaneers Tuesday
President Joe Biden will celebrate the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Super Bowl title when the team visits the White House on Tuesday.
📅 What we’re watching
