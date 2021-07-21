☀ July 21: COVID-19 concerns ahead of Olympics and masks debated again

Good morning! It’s Wednesday, July 21, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️⃣🎖 Japanese PM says world should see safe Olympics staged
2️⃣🧫 CDC reports increase in COVID-19 cases, sparking mask debates
3️⃣🏠 Housing market frenzy may have peaked: Sales see record late-spring drop
4️⃣🔥 Couple charged in California fire sparked by gender reveal
📱 [Trending] this morning
Yosemite ranger shares sad encounter with bear whose cub was killed by speeding vehicle
In an effort to get drivers to slow down in Yosemite National Park, a park ranger recounted a heartbreaking story in a now-viral Facebook post of finding a dead baby bear after the cub had been hit by a speeding vehicle.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 President Joe Biden will travel to Cincinnati, Ohio to tour a local union training center.
💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation Now app and NewsNationNow.com.
📺 Find NewsNation on your TV or stream.