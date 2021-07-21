☀ July 21: COVID-19 concerns ahead of Olympics and masks debated again

A German athlete, wearing face mask, walks past the Olympic rings display on their arrival at Haneda airport in Tokyo, Thursday, July 1, 2021. The pressure of hosting an Olympics during a still-active pandemic is beginning to show in Japan. The games begin July 23, with organizers determined they will go on, even with a reduced number of spectators or possibly none at all.(Kyodo News via AP)

Good morning! It’s Wednesday, July 21, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️⃣🎖 Japanese PM says world should see safe Olympics staged

2️⃣🧫 CDC reports increase in COVID-19 cases, sparking mask debates

3️⃣🏠 Housing market frenzy may have peaked: Sales see record late-spring drop

4️⃣🔥 Couple charged in California fire sparked by gender reveal

Yosemite ranger shares sad encounter with bear whose cub was killed by speeding vehicle

 In an effort to get drivers to slow down in Yosemite National Park, a park ranger recounted a heartbreaking story in a now-viral Facebook post of finding a dead baby bear after the cub had been hit by a speeding vehicle.

This photo of the dead bear cub and her mother was released by Yosemite National Park.

🔴 President Joe Biden will travel to Cincinnati, Ohio to tour a local union training center.

