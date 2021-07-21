☀ July 21: COVID-19 concerns ahead of Olympics and masks debated again

A German athlete, wearing face mask, walks past the Olympic rings display on their arrival at Haneda airport in Tokyo, Thursday, July 1, 2021. The pressure of hosting an Olympics during a still-active pandemic is beginning to show in Japan. The games begin July 23, with organizers determined they will go on, even with a reduced number of spectators or possibly none at all.(Kyodo News via AP)

Good morning! It’s Wednesday, July 21, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

📱 [Trending] this morning

In an effort to get drivers to slow down in Yosemite National Park, a park ranger recounted a heartbreaking story in a now-viral Facebook post of finding a dead baby bear after the cub had been hit by a speeding vehicle.

This photo of the dead bear cub and her mother was released by Yosemite National Park.

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 President Joe Biden will travel to Cincinnati, Ohio to tour a local union training center.

💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation Now app and NewsNationNow.com.