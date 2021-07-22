☀ July 22: 75 people connected to Olympics test COVID-19 positive and Milwaukee Bucks parade

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – JULY 20: Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks celebrates winning the Bill Russell NBA Finals MVP Award after defeating the Phoenix Suns in Game Six to win the 2021 NBA Finals at Fiserv Forum on July 20, 2021 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Good morning! It’s Thursday, July 22, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

TOKYO, JAPAN – MARCH 05: A man wearing a face mask has his photograph taken in front of the Olympic Rings in Odaiba on March 5, 2020 in Tokyo, Japan. An increasing number of events and sporting fixtures are being cancelled or postponed around Japan while some businesses are closing or asking their employees or work from home as Covid-19 cases continue to grow and concerns mount over the possibility that the epidemic will force the postponement or even cancellation of the Tokyo Olympics.

📱 [Trending] this morning

Legendary country singer Dolly Parton took to Twitter to share a special birthday message to her husband of 57 years.

It’s always #HotGirlSummer for my husband, Carl 💝 Happy birthday my love! pic.twitter.com/utz7Atpk3F — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) July 20, 2021

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 The 2020-21 NBA Champion Milwaukee Bucks will celebrate their first championship in 50 years with a parade at 12 p.m. ET.

🔴 President Joe Biden will deliver remarks and sign H.R. 1652, the VOCA Fix to Sustain the Crime Victims Fund Act of 2021, into law at 2:15 p.m. ET.

