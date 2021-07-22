☀ July 22: 75 people connected to Olympics test COVID-19 positive and Milwaukee Bucks parade

Good morning! It’s Thursday, July 22, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️⃣🎖 75 people connected to Olympics test positive for COVID-19 this month
2️⃣💉 Hospital holdouts: Some health care workers still unvaccinated
3️⃣📲 Data on your device at a price: The biz of tracking online behavior
4️⃣❗ Scammers hitting millions of people waiting for passports, BBB warns
📱 [Trending] this morning
Dolly Parton recreates Playboy cover for her husband’s birthday
Legendary country singer Dolly Parton took to Twitter to share a special birthday message to her husband of 57 years.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 The 2020-21 NBA Champion Milwaukee Bucks will celebrate their first championship in 50 years with a parade at 12 p.m. ET.
🔴 President Joe Biden will deliver remarks and sign H.R. 1652, the VOCA Fix to Sustain the Crime Victims Fund Act of 2021, into law at 2:15 p.m. ET.
