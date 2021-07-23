☀ July 23: Olympics opening ceremony and $1.6 billion for COVID-19 testing

The sun shines above an image of the Olympic rings at Yokohama Baseball Stadium as the venue is prepared for softball competition at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, July 22, 2021, in Yokohama, Japan. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Good morning! It’s Friday, July 23, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️⃣🎖 Tokyo new virus cases near 2,000

2️⃣💵 ‘We’re not out of the woods yet’: Biden administration to spend $1.6 billion for COVID-19 vaccination and testing efforts

3️⃣💉 ‘I’m sorry, but it’s too late’: Dying COVID patients ask for vaccine before intubation

4️⃣🚗 Car inventory empty, sales, rental prices stuck in high gear

Fed up with giant sinkhole, Missouri man throws ‘pool’ party

A Missouri man was so fed up with a massive sinkhole that opened up in his neighborhood that he decided to throw a “pool” party, complete with swim trunks and a cool drink.

Sinkhole (Photo credit: Bradley Walsh)

🔴 The Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games begin with the official opening ceremony at 7 a.m. ET.

