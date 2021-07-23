☀ July 23: Olympics opening ceremony and $1.6 billion for COVID-19 testing

Good morning! It’s Friday, July 23, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️⃣🎖 Tokyo new virus cases near 2,000
2️⃣💵 ‘We’re not out of the woods yet’: Biden administration to spend $1.6 billion for COVID-19 vaccination and testing efforts
3️⃣💉 ‘I’m sorry, but it’s too late’: Dying COVID patients ask for vaccine before intubation
4️⃣🚗 Car inventory empty, sales, rental prices stuck in high gear
📱 [Trending] this morning
Fed up with giant sinkhole, Missouri man throws ‘pool’ party
A Missouri man was so fed up with a massive sinkhole that opened up in his neighborhood that he decided to throw a “pool” party, complete with swim trunks and a cool drink.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 The Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games begin with the official opening ceremony at 7 a.m. ET.
