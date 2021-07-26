☀ July 26: Lawmakers race to seal infrastructure deal and delta variant symptoms

Good morning! It’s Monday, July 26, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️⃣💵 Senators race to overcome final snags in infrastructure deal
2️⃣💉 Doctors warn about slightly different symptoms with delta variant of COVID-19
3️⃣💼 Pelosi appoints 2nd GOP critic of Trump to Jan. 6 committee
4️⃣✉ US Postal Service rates to increase in August
📱 [Trending] this morning
Arkansas mom’s ‘Ugly Baby’ TikTok challenge video goes viral
Every mom thinks they have the cutest newborn. One Arkansas mom jokingly admits her baby may be the exact opposite and she’s capturing the attention of people all over the world.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 The Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games continue.
🔴 St. Louis city and county officials say they will require masks in some public places starting Monday.
🔴 President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will deliver remarks to celebrate the 31st anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act at 11:10 a.m. ET.
🔴 President Joe Biden will meet with the Prime Minister of Iraq, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, at 2 p.m. ET.
