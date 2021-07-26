☀ July 26: Lawmakers race to seal infrastructure deal and delta variant symptoms

A Denver Water crew works to replace a lead water service line installed in 1927 with a new copper one at a private home on Thursday, June 17, 2021, in Denver. While President Joe Biden’s infrastructure bill proposes $45 million for eliminating lead pipes and service lines, some utility companies and municipalities have already started replacing them. (AP Photo/Brittany Peterson)

Good morning! It’s Monday, July 26, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

📱 [Trending] this morning

Every mom thinks they have the cutest newborn. One Arkansas mom jokingly admits her baby may be the exact opposite and she’s capturing the attention of people all over the world.

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 The Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games continue.

🔴 St. Louis city and county officials say they will require masks in some public places starting Monday.

🔴 President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will deliver remarks to celebrate the 31st anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act at 11:10 a.m. ET.

🔴 President Joe Biden will meet with the Prime Minister of Iraq, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, at 2 p.m. ET.

