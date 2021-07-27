☀ July 27: Team USA planning a comeback and Spears’ lawyer files to remove father’s control

Simone Biles, of the United States, waits for her score after performing on the balance beam during the women’s artistic gymnastic qualifications at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 25, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Britney Spears’ new attorney petitioned Monday to oust her father from the conservatorship that has controlled her life and money for 13 years and replace him with a professional accountant.

FILE – Britney Spears arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” on July 22, 2019. When Spears speaks to a judge at her own request on Wednesday, June. 23, 2021, she’ll do it 13 years into a court-enforced conservatorship that has exercised vast control of her life and money by her father. Spears has said the conservatorship saved her from collapse and exploitation. But she has sought more control over how it operates, and says she wants her father out. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

🔴 The Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games continue.

🔴 The Jan. 6. committee is set to hold its first meeting on Tuesday, hearing from police officers who battled the rioters.

🔴 President Joe Biden will visit the office of the director of national intelligence in McLean, Virginia, where he will address the intelligence community workforce and its leadership at 2:20 p.m. ET.

