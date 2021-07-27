☀ July 27: Team USA planning a comeback and Spears’ lawyer files to remove father’s control

Good morning! It’s Tuesday, July 27, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️⃣🎖 Team USA preaches optimism after shaky Olympic start
2️⃣❗ Call for DOJ to investigate possible civil rights violation in NFL’s brain injury settlement
3️⃣💉 California, NYC to workers: Get vaccine or face weekly tests
4️⃣🔌 California drought could lead to energy conservation
📱 [Trending] this morning
Britney Spears’ new lawyer files to remove father’s control
Britney Spears’ new attorney petitioned Monday to oust her father from the conservatorship that has controlled her life and money for 13 years and replace him with a professional accountant.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 The Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games continue.
🔴 The Jan. 6. committee is set to hold its first meeting on Tuesday, hearing from police officers who battled the rioters.
🔴 President Joe Biden will visit the office of the director of national intelligence in McLean, Virginia, where he will address the intelligence community workforce and its leadership at 2:20 p.m. ET.
