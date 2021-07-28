☀ July 28: CDC calls for some to wear masks again and Biles’s Olympic decision

Good morning! It’s Wednesday, July 28, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️⃣💉 CDC calls for nearly 2/3 of US counties to mask-up indoors
2️⃣🎖US star Simone Biles withdraws from gymnastics final, uncertain if she will continue at Olympics
3️⃣🏈 Doctors call NFL concussion settlement ‘junk science’
4️⃣❗ ‘This is how I’m going to die’: Police who defended US Capitol testify at riot probe’s first hearing
📱 [Trending] this morning
Fourth stimulus check: What’s pushing for more payments? What’s holding it back?
While lawmakers are considering a fourth round of stimulus checks that would lead to recurring payments until the pandemic ends, there are forces behind it and also some that might hinder it.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 The Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games continue.
🔴 President Joe Biden will visit a manufacturing facility in Pennsylvania. He will then deliver remarks on the importance of American manufacturing at 2 p.m. ET.
🔴 The Federal Open Market Committee decision on interest rates is at 2 p.m. EST.
