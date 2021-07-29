☀ July 29: Tsunami warning in Alaska after 8.2 magnitude earthquake and children’s show ‘Arthur’ ends after 25 years

Robert Finke of the United States swims in the men’s 800-meters freestyle final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, July 29, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

Good morning! It’s July 29, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️. Tsunami warning issued for parts of Alaska after 8.2 quake

2️. American Finke takes gold in men’s 800 free Olympic debut

3️. Bob Odenkirk in stable condition after ‘heart-related incident’

4. Infrastructure deal: Senate votes to start work on $1T bill

📱 [Trending] this morning

PBS Kids show ‘Arthur’ ending after 25 years

“Arthur” on PBS Kids (Credit: AP)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 The Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games continue.

🔴 President Joe Biden will visit a manufacturing facility in Pennsylvania. He will then deliver remarks on the importance of American manufacturing at 2 p.m. ET.

🔴 The Federal Open Market Committee decision on interest rates is at 2 p.m. EST.

