☀ July 5: Florida building search resumes as Elsa inches closer

Good morning! It’s Monday, July 5, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️⃣🚨 Collapsed Florida condo building demolished
2️⃣🎆 Photos: How America celebrated its 245th birthday
3️⃣💻 Scale, details of massive Kaseya ransomware attack emerge
4️⃣⛈ Tropical Storm Elsa hits Cuba Monday, Florida later this week
📱 [Trending] this morning
World War II love letters reunited with family after being found at Arkansas Goodwill
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 The search for victims of the Champlain Towers South collapse resumes today.
🔴 Jeff Bezos steps down as Amazon’s CEO today. Andy Jassy is replacing him.
