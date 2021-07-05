☀ July 5: Florida building search resumes as Elsa inches closer

The damaged remaining structure at the Champlain Towers South condo building collapses in a controlled demolition, Sunday, July 4, 2021, in Surfside, Fla. The decision to demolish the Surfside building came after concerns mounted that the damaged structure was at risk of falling, endangering the crews below and preventing them from operating in some areas.(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Good morning! It’s Monday, July 5, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️⃣🚨 Collapsed Florida condo building demolished

2️⃣🎆 Photos: How America celebrated its 245th birthday

Spectators watch as fireworks are launched over the East River and the Empire State Building during the Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks show, Sunday, July 4, 2021, in the Queens borough of the city of New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

3️⃣💻 Scale, details of massive Kaseya ransomware attack emerge

4️⃣⛈ Tropical Storm Elsa hits Cuba Monday, Florida later this week

World War II love letters reunited with family after being found at Arkansas Goodwill

🔴 The search for victims of the Champlain Towers South collapse resumes today.

🔴 Jeff Bezos steps down as Amazon’s CEO today. Andy Jassy is replacing him.

