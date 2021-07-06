☀ July 6: Holiday weekend violence, Tropical Storm Elsa and an ‘Arctic Sombrero’

Good morning! It’s Tuesday, July 6, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️⃣🚨 Deadly holiday weekend: Gun violence continues to escalate across the country
2️⃣⛈ Demolition widens search at Florida building site, but storms threaten
3️⃣⛳ Golf pro, 2 others fatally shot at Atlanta-area country club
4️⃣🏑 Columbus hockey goalie, 24, dies of chest trauma from fireworks blast
📱 [Trending] this morning
‘Arctic Sombrero’: South Dakota man invents innovative can cooler for beer lovers
“Its kind of a hat for your beer like a sombrero,” said Ron Heiman, the inventor.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Tropical Storm Elsa was expected to be near the Florida Keys early Tuesday and would then pass near or over portions of Florida’s west coast by late Tuesday and into Wednesday.
🔴 President Joe Biden will deliver remarks on the COVID-19 response and the vaccination program at 3:15 p.m. ET.
