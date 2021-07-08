☀ July 8: Tracking Elsa, Florida recovery operation and Stanley Cup champions

Good morning! It’s Thursday, July 8, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️⃣🌧 Tropical Storm Elsa kills 1 in Florida, hurts 10 at Georgia base
2️⃣❗ FBI infiltrates domestic terror group posing as bible study
3️⃣🚨 18 additional victims found as search of Florida condo shifts from rescue to recovery
4️⃣❌ Fans call for Olympics boycott after Sha’Carri Richardson removed from roster
📱 [Trending] this morning
Lightning strikes twice: Tampa Bay repeats as Cup champion
Backstopped by their playoff MVP goaltender and the only two Tampa Bay players on the ice without their name on the Cup, the Lightning won it all for the second time in 10 months by beating the Montreal Canadiens 1-0 in Game 5 on Wednesday night.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 President Joe Biden will deliver remarks on the continued drawdown efforts in Afghanistan at 1:45 p.m. ET.
