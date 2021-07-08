☀ July 8: Tracking Elsa, Florida recovery operation and Stanley Cup champions

CEDAR KEY, FL – JULY 07: Tropical Storm Elsa makes landfall on July 7, 2021 in Cedar Key, Florida. Storm warnings remain in effect for parts of Florida’s west coast as Elsa made landfall on Wednesday morning. After hitting Cuba on Monday, causing flooding and mudslides, Elsa is expected to bring strong winds and rain as it heads north in the coming days. (Photo by Mark Wallheiser/Getty Images)

Good morning! It’s Thursday, July 8, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

📱 [Trending] this morning

Backstopped by their playoff MVP goaltender and the only two Tampa Bay players on the ice without their name on the Cup, the Lightning won it all for the second time in 10 months by beating the Montreal Canadiens 1-0 in Game 5 on Wednesday night.

The Tampa Bay Lightning celebrate their series win over the Montreal Canadiens to clinch the Stanley Cup in Game 5 of the NHL hockey finals, Wednesday, July 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 President Joe Biden will deliver remarks on the continued drawdown efforts in Afghanistan at 1:45 p.m. ET.

