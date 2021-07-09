☀ July 9: COVID-19 booster shots, rideshare prices staying high and a first at the spelling bee

Good morning! It’s Friday, July 9, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️⃣ 💉 Pfizer to seek OK for 3rd vaccine dose; shots still protect
2️⃣🗳 White House draws criticism for ethics plan made for Hunter Biden’s paintings
3️⃣🚗 Uber, Lyft surge pricing increasing demand for traditional tax cabs
4️⃣💊 FDA trims use of contentious Alzheimer’s drug amid backlash
📱 [Trending] this morning
Zaila Avant-garde breezes to National Spelling Bee win
The 14-year-old from Harvey, Louisiana, breezed to the championship at the Scripps National Spelling Bee on Thursday night, becoming the first African American winner and only the second Black champion in the bee’s 96-year history.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 Tropical Storm Elsa will continue its way up the east coast, hitting New Jersey, New York and coastal New England.
