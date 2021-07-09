☀ July 9: COVID-19 booster shots, rideshare prices staying high and a first at the spelling bee

[Your Morning]
Posted: | Updated:

A medical worker fills a syringe with a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Tokyo Medical Center in Tokyo Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021. Japan’s first coronavirus shots were given to health workers Wednesday, beginning a vaccination campaign considered crucial to holding the already delayed Tokyo Olympics. (Behrouz Mehri/Pool Photo via AP)

Good morning! It’s Friday, July 9, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️⃣ 💉 Pfizer to seek OK for 3rd vaccine dose; shots still protect

2️⃣🗳 White House draws criticism for ethics plan made for Hunter Biden’s paintings

Hunter Biden walks to Marine One on the Ellipse outside the White House May 22, 2021, in Washington, DC. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP) (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

3️⃣🚗 Uber, Lyft surge pricing increasing demand for traditional tax cabs

4️⃣💊 FDA trims use of contentious Alzheimer’s drug amid backlash

📱 [Trending] this morning

Zaila Avant-garde breezes to National Spelling Bee win

(AP Photo/John Raoux)

The 14-year-old from Harvey, Louisiana, breezed to the championship at the Scripps National Spelling Bee on Thursday night, becoming the first African American winner and only the second Black champion in the bee’s 96-year history.

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 Tropical Storm Elsa will continue its way up the east coast, hitting New Jersey, New York and coastal New England.

